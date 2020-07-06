Mandy Moore Responds To Ryan Adams’ Public Apology

CONTENT WARNING: The following article contains mentions of abuse and sexual misconduct

Ryan Adams recently published an apology, via the Daily Mail, following accusations of emotional abuse and harassment that surfaced last year, and now Mandy Moore – one of his accusers – has responded.

Speaking to TODAY, Moore – Adams’ ex-wife – questioned why Adams would issue a public apology before giving one privately to her.

“I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” she said.

“I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Karen Elson, who also made allegations against Adams, said that he hasn’t reached out to her personally either.

“I believe in redemption and amends even for him,” she wrote on Twitter, according to Pitchfork.

“However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior. In fact back then he called a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry.”

“His actions going forward will dictate the sincerity of his statement and if I’m able to forgive. I’ve never demanded anyone to boycott his music. I’m just expressing my opinions on my personal experience and mine pales in comparison to others.”

Adams has yet to respond or acknowledge Moore or Elson’s comments.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.