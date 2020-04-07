“Mandy Moore sings ‘Only Hope’ again after almost 20 years”

Mandy Moore shared that the last time she performed it was in a concert in the Philippines.

Fans of Mandy Moore took a trip down memory lane when the singer-actress surprised them with an online performance of “Only Hope” from the hit movie “A Walk To Remember.” It was her first time performing it again after almost 20 years.

“This is the song I sang one time almost 20 years ago. I’ve sang it once in a concert in the Philippines, but not that long after,” Mandy shared.

MANDY MOORE JUST DID “ONLY HOPE” on her Instagram Live THIS IS NOT A DRILL FOLKS @TheMandyMoore pic.twitter.com/Aq8ubb9Rfl — Joe Hackman (@joethehack) April 6, 2020

Mandy performed the song via Instagram Live with her husband, Dawes frontman, Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy was supposed to go on tour this year after releasing her new album “Silver Landings” but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 break. Mandy hinted that she might sing “Only Hope” again when her tour will finally push through.

“We’re going to fold it into the tour in some regard, but we hadn’t really quite figured out the right arrangement for it,” Mandy said in the Instagram Live.

The singer extended her gratitude to her fans who tuned in to her online performance.

“Thanks for spending your Sunday evening with us. It’s fun to test out some old songs, with your encouragement. Sending our love to all of you for the week ahead and to @john_prine- Get well soon!! We’ll see you back here next week,” she posted on Instagram.