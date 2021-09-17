Manila Archbishop Advincula tests positive for Covid-19

THE Archbishop of Manila, Jose Cardinal Advincula, tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a statement from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila confirmed on Friday night.

A statement from Fr. Reginald Malicdem, chancellor, said, however, that aside from a “slight fever”, Advincula “does not feel any other symptoms”.

“He is in quarantine, observing strict protocols. Doctors are also monitoring his condition,” said Malicdem.

The Archdiocese has appealed to the faithful for prayers for the archbishop, along with those who are currently suffering from Covid-19.

The 69-year-old Cardinal Advincula was installed as the Archbishop of Manila last June 24.