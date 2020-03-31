Manila archdiocese appeals to 80 parishes to provide transport to health workers

THE Archdiocese of Manila is sharing all its available resources to medical frontliners, whom the Church described as “the face of Jesus” to all the sick as the country continues to struggle against the unabated spread of the coronavirus disease.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of Manila, said that he has requested the more than 80 parishes under the Manila archdiocese to help transport hospital workers to and from their assignments.

The archdiocese has also opened its facilities in different parishes to shelter medical frontliners and a number of street dwellers in the fight against coronavirus.

At least 12 Filipino doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus as hospitals were overwhelmed with more patients that they could treat.

“There are now more parishes and religious houses opening their facilities,” Pabillo said but stressed that the need was rising.

Pabillo said that he also tapped religious congregations within the archdiocese to assist in ministering to the needs of those at risk and those involved in responding to the pandemic.

The archdiocese is likewise giving attention to the needs of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have returned from abroad and have become persons under monitoring (PUMs) after possible exposure to Covid-19 in their place of work outside the country.

The Ministry for Migrants, headed by Fr. Tem Fabros, was tapped to spearhead the initiative for the OFWs.

Archbishop Socrates of Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan has paid tribute to medical frontliners, saying that they are “the face of Jesus” to all the sick.

“And we can never pay the love and service that you have given us,” Villegas said.

“There are many reasons to be afraid but there are also many reasons to be joyful because you are serving God. And you are Jesus to us all,” he said.