Manila Archdiocese bans Holy Week activities, limits church capacity to 10%

CATHOLIC Church services during the Holy Week in parishes under the Archdiocese of Manila will be observed although no religious activities would be allowed and worship would be “within 10 percent of our maximum capacity” in compliance with government-imposed health standards as the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby provinces experience a surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a pastoral letter, Bishop Broderick Pabillo, apostolic administrator of Manila, defined religious activity as the traditional “senakulo, pabasa, processions, motorcades, and visita iglesia”.

With the physical limitations inside churches, Pabillo encouraged the faithful who could not be physically present to instead join the celebration online.

“Although we are limited in our attendance in the religious services that we do during these days, let us make up with intensity what we lack in physical presence,” he added.

He said that the most meaningful celebration of the whole year is the Easter Vigil Mass, which will be done in all parishes on Black Saturday.

Even prior to the government’s announcement, at least three dioceses — Novaliches, Cubao and Pasig — also have voluntarily suspended public masses for two weeks to encourage people to stay at home and keep them safe.

Bishops Roberto Gaa and Honesto Ongtioco sent letters to the Catholic community, explaining the decision and offering encouragement during these challenging times.

“I know how hard this decision might be for many of us Catholics as our churches are places where our people go seek and find refuge, and coming as this is at this holiest time of the year,” Gaa said.

“I believe that if nothing drastic is done and things are left as they are now, the worsening situation could spill further onto other places,” he said.

Gaa also urged parish offices to cut down their workforce to half “and even restrict the movements of their personnel to church buildings and grounds only”.

Ongtioco said that “voluntarily closing our places of worship at the highest point of liturgical year is heartbreaking.”

“But we also open our eyes to a situation that puts many of our faithful at risk,” he said.

“This is the season of great love. For me, loving our neighbors at this time means keeping them safe. Be comforted that only our church doors will be shut,” Ongtioco added.

This year’s Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday on March 28.