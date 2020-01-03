Manila Archdiocese warns vs fake solicitation letter

The Archdiocese of Manila has denied seeking donations from the public for Manila archbishop, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, to purchase a parting gift for the prelate who has been reassigned to the Vatican. Reginald Malicdem, the archdiocese’s chancellor, said that unscrupulous individuals were using his name in inviting the public to a supposed farewell Mass and testimonial dinner for Tagle on Sunday. Malicdem added that the fraudsters, who use the mobile number (63) 0965-1864581, were also asking for donations so that Tagle could be given a crosier or pastoral staff as a “pabaon” for him as he leaves for the Vatican next month. “There is no such farewell Mass and testimonial dinner scheduled on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Manila Cathedral. We are not soliciting any amount for a gift for Cardinal Tagle,” he added. —JOVIC YEE

