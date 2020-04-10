Manila barangay officials return around P2.4-M excess emergency funds

MANILA, Philippines—Several barangay chairmen of Manila City returned a total of over P2.4-million excess funds from the City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund (CACAF), according to Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

The mayor posted Friday on Facebook the list of the 22 officials with their corresponding barangays and the amount of money returned.

Narito po ang listahan ng mga punong barangay na nagsauli ng sobrang halaga mula sa City Amelioration Crisis Assistance Fund.Maraming salamat po sa inyong katapatan. #AlertoManileno FEATURED STORIES Posted by Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Moreno expressed his gratitude to the barangay chairmen during an address on Thursday night, where he commended each official who has returned excess funds to the government so far.

“Maraming salamat sa katapatan ninyo, mga barangay officials. Maraming salamat sa pagpupursige ninyo. Maraming salamat sa tulong ninyo na abutin natin, at magsama-sama tayo, magtulong-tulong tayong mga taong-pamahalaan, mga halal ng bayan, na patuloy na maging tapat sa ating tungkulin at tupdin ang ating sinumpaang obligasyon at responsibilidad,” the mayor said.

(Thank you very much for your honesty, barangay officials. Thank you very much for your perseverance. Thank you very much for your help in reaching out to all our constituents. Let us unite and help each other, duly-elected public officials, to continue being honest with our duties and fulfill our sworn obligations and responsibilities.)

Moreno noted that some barangays had excess funds because some citizens turned out to be not currently residing in their respective barangays, while other barangays mistakenly listed one family as two or more. Under the CACAF, each family is entitled to P1,000.

The city’s financial assistance program is separate from the national government’s emergency subsidy aid under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Through CACAF, the Manila government from April 7 to 9 has provided P567,133,000 to families in Manila’s 896 barangays.

Moreno on Sunday signed City Ordinance No. 8625, or the CACAF, which authorized the allocation of a P591.5 million supplemental budget for qualified beneficiaries in the city. Barangay officials are in charge of distributing the aid to families starting April 7.

The funds for CACAF were taken from the Office of the Mayor’s maintenance and other operating expenses account, the Manila Department of Social Welfare, as well as 20% of the city development fund, according to the ordinance.

