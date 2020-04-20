Manila barangays with most quarantine violators face ‘hard lockdown’

MANILA, Philippines – Barangays in Metro Manila with the most number of quarantine violators can be subjected to a “hard lockdown,” the Manila Police District (MPD) said on Monday.

The Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) made the announcement in a Facebook post, where it also identified the 135 barangays that are under the jurisdiction of 11 police stations in the city.

Just recently, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno shut down Barangay 20 for 24 hours after it was revealed that a lot of its residents had violated quarantine regulations by gathering to play and watch bingo and boxing games.

Then on Sunday, Moreno confirmed that the whole Sampaloc district would be placed under a lockdown as most of the city’s COVID-19 cases were found in the said area — which includes vital business, transportation, and educational establishments.

As of now, Manila has 458 confirmed COVID-19 patientS, while another 687 people are suspected of being infected. The entire Luzon and some other areas have been under an ECQ due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus infection and mortality rates in the Southeast Asian region. According to the DOH, there are now 6,459 COVID-19 cases all over the country, with 429 casualties and 613 recoveries.

Worldwide, over 2.40 million individuals have been infected, while 165,788 have died from the disease and 620,696 have recovered from it.

