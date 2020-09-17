Manila Bay waters near Baseco turn murky white; fish kill seen after monsoon rains

MANILA, Philippines — Several photos of Manila Bay’s portion near the Baseco Compound were found to have turned white on Thursday morning, days after monsoon rains swept through Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces.

In a series of photos posted on Facebook by netizen Ghine Nequia, Manila Bay’s waters can be seen with a gradient brown to light brown. They also found several fishes dead near the said area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ngayon ka mapapaisip.. namumuti yung dagat tapos ang daming patay na isda, saan to galing?” Nequia asked.

(Now you would wonder… when the sea gets white and lots of fishes wash up dead, where did this come from?)

FEATURED STORIES

Ngayon ka mapapaisip.. namumuti yung dagat tapos ang daming patay na isda, saan to galing?😢 由 Ghine Nequia 發佈於 2020年9月16日 星期三

Several individuals who came across the post speculated that the supposed changes in Manila Bay’s color and condition was brought about by the project to dump crushed dolomite near its shoreline alongside Roxas Boulevard, to beautify the tourist spot.

Others, meanwhile, noted that it may be part of a normal occurrence within Manila Bay’s polluted waters.

The group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) and other environment organizations and personalities have condemned the move to place dolomite sand in the area as it may trigger various health issues, aside from impacting the environment.

As of now, Nequia’s post has been picked up by various groups and news agencies to raise questions on whether this was in fact caused by the dolomite dumping issue, which costs around P349 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES:

Cimatu insists dolomite safe, defends Manila Bay white sand project

Dolomite in Manila Bay ‘white beach’ won’t cause health risks, DOH now says

JPV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>