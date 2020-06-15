Manila buys 80 rescue boats

THE city of Manila has procured 80 rescue boats to bolster its preparedness for the rainy season.

Thirty of the rescue boats have been turned over to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Each boat can carry 10 persons and could be deployed to flooded areas.

“The outboard engine is 30hp (horsepower) maximum, this will tremendously reduce response time in Rapid Water Rescue Operations,” said MDRRMO chief Arnel Angeles.

The boats will be distributed to flood-prone villages.