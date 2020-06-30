Manila City gov’t: 31 barangays will be under 2-day ‘hard lockdown’

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno has placed 31 barangays under a 48-hour hard lockdown amid the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital city.

The lockdown will commence at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

https://www.facebook.com/ManilaPIO/posts/895341590950531

Moreno said the lockdown will be implemented to make way for disease surveillance, testing operations, and rapid risk assessment in response to the rising cases of COVID-19.

During the lockdown, residents of the villages will remain inside their residences and be prohibited from going outside.

Under the order, exempted are the following: health workers, military personnel, service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation), essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking, and money services), barangay officials, and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The following barangays will be placed under “hard lockdown”:

District I

Barangay 20

Barangay 41

Barangay 51

Barangay 56

Barangay 66

Barangay 96

Barangay 97

Barangay 101

Barangay 106

Barangay 116

Barangay 118

Barangay 120

Barangay 128

Barangay 129

District II

Barangay 163

Barangay 173

Barangay 180

Barangay 185

Barangay 215

District III

Barangay 275

Barangay 310

Barangay 343

Barangay 380

District V

Barangay 649

Barangay 724

Barangay 766

Barangay 775

Barangay 811

District VI

Barangay 836

Barangay 846

Barangay 847

As of Tuesday, there are 2,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manila City, including 845 recoveries and 128 deaths.

