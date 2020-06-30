Manila City gov’t: 31 barangays will be under 2-day ‘hard lockdown’

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno has placed 31 barangays under a 48-hour hard lockdown amid the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s capital city.
The lockdown will commence at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.
https://www.facebook.com/ManilaPIO/posts/895341590950531
Moreno said the lockdown will be implemented to make way for disease surveillance, testing operations, and rapid risk assessment in response to the rising cases of COVID-19.
During the lockdown, residents of the villages will remain inside their residences and be prohibited from going outside.
Under the order, exempted are the following: health workers, military personnel, service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation), essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking, and money services), barangay officials, and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.
The following barangays will be placed under “hard lockdown”:
District I
- Barangay 20
- Barangay 41
- Barangay 51
- Barangay 56
- Barangay 66
- Barangay 96
- Barangay 97
- Barangay 101
- Barangay 106
- Barangay 116
- Barangay 118
- Barangay 120
- Barangay 128
- Barangay 129
District II
- Barangay 163
- Barangay 173
- Barangay 180
- Barangay 185
- Barangay 215
District III
- Barangay 275
- Barangay 310
- Barangay 343
- Barangay 380
District V
- Barangay 649
- Barangay 724
- Barangay 766
- Barangay 775
Barangay 811
District VI
- Barangay 836
- Barangay 846
- Barangay 847
As of Tuesday, there are 2,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manila City, including 845 recoveries and 128 deaths.
