Manila City gov’t donates P2.5M to 5 towns near Taal

To provide relief to areas affected by the restive Taal Volcano, the local government of Manila donated P2.5 million to five towns near the volcano.

The municipalities of Taal, Talisay, Agoncillo, Lemery and Laurel in Batangas province will each receive P500,000 financial aid.

These areas were among the most affected municipalities by the volcanic activity, according to the National Risk Reduction Management Council.

The Manila City Council passed Resolution No. 1, authorizing the donation.

The money was sourced from the local disaster risk reduction and management fund. Two teams from Manila Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) were deployed to Tagaytay and Talisay on Sunday to help in the evacuation of residents.

MDRRMO staff also repacked goods that were distributed to evacuees in Cuenca and Bauan towns. —Nikka G. Valenzuela

