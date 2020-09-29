Manila City launches 2nd molecular laboratory in Sta. Ana Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila on Tuesday launched its second molecular laboratory in the Sta. Ana Hospital.

The second molecular laboratory, established in partnership with the Ayala Group of Companies (AGC), is expected to process 1,000 swab tests a day and help the city in its efforts to identify and isolate COVID-19 patients, the local government said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said tests done in the molecular laboratory will be free of charge.

“‘Yung isang machine na nandirito ay galing sa DBM [Department of Budget and Management], office of the President. And the other machine na nandirito ay galing sa DOH [Department of Health]. So, dalawang machine ang nasa loob ng center na ito,” he noted.

FEATURED STORIES

During the inauguration, Moreno said that AGC was responsible for the construction of the laboratory.

“As demand rises, we, Honey and I, decided to shoulder the costs of any person. And it’s very expensive. Anyway, pera naman ng taumbayan ‘yun (that’s the people’s money), they deserve better things from their government,” he stressed.

In June, the DOH accredited Manila City’s first molecular laboratory that is also located in Sta. Ana Hospital.

That laboratory processes around 200 swab tests daily, according to the local government.

Sta. Ana Hospital, the city’s second-largest government hospital, has its own Infectious Disease Center and 300 beds with 33 isolation wards for treatment of patients.

Based on the Manila Public Information Office’s data, the city has 14,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 25.

The sum includes 736 active cases, as well as 481 fatalities and 13,536 recoveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

KGA



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>