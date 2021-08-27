Manila completes ECQ cash aid distribution

THE Manila City government has completed its distribution of the national government-funded enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) financial aid to 380,820 families.

In a statement, the local government unit said it had finished distributing the cash assistance amounting to P1.523 billion at about 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) Director Re Fugoso said each family received P4,000 in just a little over two weeks, from August 11 to August 26.

The city has distributed the cash assistance not only to all the beneficiaries of its six districts but also to the transport groups and vulnerable groups in the city.

A total of P1.467 billion were distributed to 369,218 families from District 1 to 6, including Baseco.

P41 million and P5.3 million, on the other hand, were given to 10,256 families of transport groups and 1,346 families of vulnerable groups respectively.

The financial assistance was distributed by the MDSW as authorized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). It is in accordance with the Joint Memorandum Circular issued by the DSWD, Department of National Defense (DND), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).



The aid was for when Metro Manila was under the ECQ from August 6 to August 20. The National Capital Region (NCR) is now under the modified enhanced community quarantine until August 31.