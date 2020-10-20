Manila cop who ‘accidentally’ killed drug suspect inside station faces raps

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Manila Police District (MPD) has ordered the filing of a complaint against a policeman over the death of a drug suspect inside the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) office of the Moriones Police Station in Tondo, Manila.

MPD director Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda said Tuesday he has already directed the General Assignment and Investigation Section of the district police to investigate the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pinaimbestigahan ko na ito sa General Assignment and Investigation Section natin pati ‘yung criminal and administrative culpability nitong si Joel kung meron man. At siya ay pinakakasuhan ko na rin sa city prosecutor’s office dahil sa pagkakapatay dito kay John Doe, ‘yung nahuli nilang suspect,” Miranda said in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

(I have already ordered the General Assignment and Investigation Section to conduct an investigation on the criminal and administrative culpability of Joel if there is any. I also directed the filing of a complaint against him at the city prosecutor’s office because of the death of John Doe, the suspect they arrested.)

FEATURED STORIES

Based on a police report from the Moriones Police Station, an unidentified man, aged around 35 years old, was arrested by Cpl. Joel Calagaran at Chacon Street in Tondo Sunday night for possession of illegal drugs. The suspect was then brought to the SDEU office where he allegedly pulled out an improvised caliber 22. firearm hidden inside his underwear and shot but missed Caligaran.

The police report further stated that this prompted Caligaran to grab the gun which suddenly went off. The policeman “accidentally” shot the suspect’s face. The suspect was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Miranda said he ordered an investigation to identify what really happened during the incident since Caligaran was not able to immediately know that the suspect was hiding a gun.

“Pati administrative lapses pinatitingnan ko kasi kasama ‘yan sa operational procedure natin na you will frisk the suspect at i-hahandcuff mo ‘yan sa likod. ‘Yun ang instruction ko. Walang naka-handcuff sa harap,” he said.

(I also want investigators to look at administrative lapses because under operational procedures, police are required to frisk the suspect and to handcuff them from behind. That is my instruction. Suspects should not be handcuffed at the front.)

He suspects that there were lapses on the part of the police but assured that those involved will be given due process.

“Sa tingin ko may pagkukulang ang ating pulis although sa criminal liability ay there is the benefit of the doubt na ibinibigay ko sa kanila na ‘yun talaga ay nangyari. Pero doon sa administrative lapses nila, sa operational procedure, hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit hindi nila kinapkapan at hindi nila thoroughly nafrisk yung tao at hindi naka-posas. Bakit ganon?” Miranda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(I think there were lapses on the part of the police although in the criminal liability, I am giving them the benefit of the doubt that what they say really happened. But on the administrative lapses, on the operational procedure, I cannot understand why they did not thoroughly frisk the suspect and he was not handcuffed. Why was that the case?)

RELATED STORIES

3 drug suspects killed in gunfight with Bulacan cops

2 suspected drug pushers killed in QC

EDV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>