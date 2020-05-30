Manila gov’t eyes opening of city COVID-19 testing lab by June 15

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila City government is eyeing to open its own COVID-19 testing facility by June 15 to process over 1,000 swab samples daily.

In a statement on Saturday, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said they are still finishing the construction of the testing center.

He added that the testing center, located at the Sta. Ana Hospital already has available polymerase chain reaction machines.

Moreno noted that 100 COVID-19 patients at the Sta. Ana Hospital have so far recovered since the hospital’s Manila Infectious Disease Control Center began its operations.

Aside from having its own infectious disease center, the Sta. Ana Hospital has a capacity for 300 beds with 33 isolation wards to accommodate patients.

As of Thursday, Manila has recorded 1,357 cases of coronavirus disease including 101 deaths and 397 recoveries.

