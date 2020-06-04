Manila gov’t shuts down store for selling liquor, operating without permit

MANILA, Philippines – An establishment in Manila found operating without a business permit and believed to be selling alcoholic drinks to public was ordered closed on Thursday.

According to the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO), the city’s Bureau of Permits (BP) ordered the shutdown of Taiwan Green Bean Station in Malate for continuously operating despite several closure orders since 2019.

However, upon inspection, operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD), the Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT) and Bureau of Permits discovered at least 13 boxes of imported beer.

“On behalf of Bureau of Permits, we would like to remind the public that if there is an existing closure order, they should obey and that they comply with any of the requirements that they need to submit with, otherwise, it would really result to arrest or filing of criminal charges,” BP chief legal counsel Neneth Diaz Aporo said.

According to the MPD, three Taiwanese nationals were arrested, namely Wei-Min Tung, 30, Yuping Fan, 30, and Yang Wang Yan, 20. They are facing charges for illegally operating without a business permit, selling of liquor despite the ban, disobedience to authority, and sanitary issues.

“We are very serious that this is not the first time we asked for the assistance of SMaRT to effect an arrest,” Aporo said.

“We will continue to do so, so this is a very strong reminder to the public to follow the rules and regulations that we have and the importance of all the permits required by the Manila City Hall,” she added.

As of now, the liquor ban within the City of Manila stays in place even if the quarantine restrictions in the National Capital Region due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been eased down.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said that this is to prevent poor people from spending financial aid from government on alcoholic drinks, and to avoid untoward incidents involving drunk individuals.

The city currently has recored 1,529 COVID-19 cases, 978 of which are active. Of the total, 104 patients have died while 447 have recovered.

