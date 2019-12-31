Manila hospitals register 12 firecracker injuries as of 10 p.m., New Year’s Eve

MANILA, Philippines – There are now 12 firecracker injuries recorded in Manila’s district hospitals as of 10 p.m. of Tuesday, New Year’s Eve.

According to information from the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO), among the victims of the firecracker injuries is an 11-year-old boy who sustained a blast injury at the right portion of his head due to a “baby rocket” firecracker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The said minor was rushed to the Ospital ng Sampaloc. Aside from the boy, two other victims of firecracker incidents were rushed to the same hospital.

MPIO also relayed that four injured persons were brought to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, four in the Sta. Ana Hospital, and one in the Ospital ng Maynila in Malate.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by JPV

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ