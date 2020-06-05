Manila impounds 17 tricycles after drivers overcharged passengers 

MANILA, Philippines — Some 17 tricycles in Manila were impounded after its drivers allegedly tried to charge passengers beyond the minimum fare provided by the local government, Mayor Isko Moreno revealed Friday.

In a public address, Moreno said that the tricycle drivers “were given a lesson” after they tried to charge passengers with P100 per trip.

As per Manila local government, drivers will collect a P20 fare for the first kilometer of the trip. An additional P5 will be collected for every succeeding half kilometer after the first kilometer.

“Kanina ho, merong 17, nagturo na tayo ng leksyon. Kasi meron hong nagre-report sa akin, meron hong mga abusadong tricycle driver. Labing-pito po ang inimpound namin ngayong araw na ito dahil naningil ng P100 sa pasahero,” Moreno said.

(A while ago, there were 17 who were given a lesson. Some people reported to me that there were 17 abusive tricycle drivers whose tricycles were impounded because they tried to charge P100 per passenger.)

Pedicabs and tricycles were allowed to operate by the Manila local government during the ongoing general community quarantine, provided that they must abide by the health protocols issued by the Manila Traffic and Public Bureau.

Moreno then warned that should abuse done by tricycle drivers continue, he may revoke the order in allowing them to operate.

“Ipagpasalamat ninyo na pinayagan ko na kayo, sa totoo pwede ko po yang pigilan pa rin, pero hindi dahil naunawaan ko. Yung jeep hindi ko masagot kasi may isa pang ahensya ng gobyerno para mag-desisyon dyan. Mga bus, hindi ko rin ‘yan masagot,” he said.

(You should be thankful that I let you operate, the truth is I could stop that but I won’t because I understand your plight. I can’t allow jeepneys because another government agency will allow that. I can’t allow buses too.)

“Pero itong localized transport, nasa puder ko po ‘yon. Pwede ko po yan hindi ipatuloy, pero hindi kasi gusto ko na kayo magkaroon ng way of decent earning,” Moreno added.

(But this localized transport, that’s under my watch. I can stop the operations, but I won’t because I want you to have a way decent earning.)

Public transportation in Metro Manila remains limited despite relaxed quarantine restrictions.

The Department of Transportation previously said that resumption of public transportation will be done in two phases. However, jeepneys and city buses are still prohibited to ferry passengers.

