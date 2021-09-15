Manila issues guidelines on granular lockdowns, to implement liquor ban

MANILA City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso signed on Wednesday Executive Order (EO) 28, or the reiteration of the national government’s guidelines on the pilot implementation of Alert Levels system to mitigate the effect of coronavirus diseases 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

Starting today, September 16, Metro Manila will be put under Alert Level 4.

Under the guidelines on the pilot implementation of alert level system of the country’s pandemic task force, Alert level 4 “refers to areas wherein case counts are alarming, with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate at critical utilization”.

According to Manila’s EO 28, granular lockdowns should be imposed for a period no less than 14 days.

Households in the areas under granular lockdown would have assistance from the city, their respective barangay, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“The Manila Health Department shall report details of their granular lockdowns to the Department of Interior and Local Government,” the EO read.

Liquor ban would also be implemented in Manila, and curfew would be from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., said the local government unit.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

As Manila will be under Alert Level 4, individuals below 18 years old, citizens above 65 years old, persons with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women are prohibited from going out unless when obtaining essential goods or going out to work.

Exercise is allowed, but only near the residence of the person, provided that they wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Establishments such as indoor tourist attractions, indoor gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, and cinemas among others are not allowed, activities such as all contact sports, parties, and staycations among others are also not allowed.

Moreover, Al fresco or outdoor dining, personal care services, and religious gatherings will be allowed to operate for up to 30 percent. These establishments can operate indoors for up to 10 percent but will only accept fully inoculated individuals.

Necrological services for those who did not die of Covid-19, on the other hand, will be limited to the immediate family members.

As of posting time, the Manila government has yet to disclose the areas that would be under granular lockdown, if there are any.