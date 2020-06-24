Manila landmarks color it red to honor Covid frontliners

KEY historical buildings and monuments in Manila took center stage on Wednesday night as they were lit in red to mark the city’s 449th founding anniversary.

COLOR IT RED Fort Santiago, one of the historical landmarks in Manila, is ablaze as it becomes a backdrop to the burst of colors from its fountain on the foreground in a tribute to Covid frontliners during the city’s 449th founding anniversary on June 24, 2020. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI

Seven landmarks were lit up at 6:53 p.m. as a tribute to the frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), according to the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila.

The city’s clock tower was covered in red light for the health workers who worked 24/7 during the pandemic.

Also lit in red was the monument of national hero Jose Rizal as a reminder of the heroes who have died in the battle.

Historical sites like the National Museum, Fort Santiago, Post Office, Jones Bridge and Mehan Garden were also lit up to remind residents that their sacrifices won’t be forgotten.

The simultaneous lighting was posted on the Facebook page of Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso who is in his first term as local chief executive.

He attended the wreath laying ceremony at the Rajah Sulayman Park, visited Miguel Lopez de Legazpi’s tomb at the San Agustin Church. Lopez de Legazpi, a Spanish navigator, founded Manila.

Domagoso was also present at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ospital ng Maynila.

Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo officiated mass at the Manila Cathedral at noon.