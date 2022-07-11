Manila launches 120-day feeding program for preschoolers

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Health Department launched on Monday a 120-day feeding program for undernourished preschool children, according to the Manila Public Information Office.

The feeding program is headed by Dr. Arnold Pangan and will be implemented this July, which is National Nutrition Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program will provide meals and vitamins to 215 children from Districts 2, 4, and 6.

Meanwhile, nongovernmental organizations have been assisting the city by providing dietary supplementations for undernourished preschool children of Districts 1, 3, and 5.

FEATURED STORIES

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, who is a physician, stressed the importance of the feeding program to the parents and healthcare workers present during the launch.

“This dietary supplementation program that we are doing intends that, in 120 days, your children will have the right weight appropriate for their age,” Lacuna said in Filipino.

The city will also provide livelihood programs for the parents of the children included in the dietary supplementation program through the Public Employment Service Office.

This will ensure continuous proper feeding of children.

“We want the City of Manila to have the best healthcare system in the Philippines by 2030. That is what we will pursue,” Lacuna said.

—CHRISTINE ANNIE ASISTIO (INTERN)

RELATED STORIES

Manila mayor aims to build super health centers in first 100 days

Senators: Let LGUs handle feeding program for ‘better success’

atm

Subscribe to our daily newsletter <!– Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Proin ultricies. –>

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>