Manila LGU under Domagoso bags first-ever good financial housekeeping award from DILG

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila City government, under Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s administration, has bagged its first-ever Good Financial Housekeeping recognition from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the year 2019.

The DILG Manila Field Office said this is the City of Manila’s first Good Financial Housekeeping Award since the national agency’s pilot run of the Seal of Good Local Governance in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Domagoso said the recognition from the DILG proves that “the Manila City government has proven itself to be financially transparent” and that it was able to “spend its funds wisely for the previous year.”

“Unang beses nating makuha ito sa buong kasaysayan ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila. Last time, I already said that I will not tolerate a dismal performance from the City Government under my watch. We will always aim to do better for the Manileños,” Domagoso said.

FEATURED STORIES

(This is our first time to get such recognition in the history of the local government of Manila.)

“Of course, we won’t stop here. We’ll continue to ensure that our local government funds will be used to provide more services to our constituents. Dapat lang na mapunta ito sa pagpapaunlad ng healthcare facilities, pagpapataas ng kalidad ng nutrisyon ng mga Batang Maynila at sa pagtatatag ng iba pang mga pasilidad para sa pakinabang ng lahat,” he added.

(It is just fitting that this should go to promote our healthcare facilities, increase the nutrition quality of every child of Manila and the establishment of other facilities for everyone’s benefit.)

The Good Financial Housekeeping Award is among the requirements a local government unit must achieve in order to acquire the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

The DILG defines SGLG as “an award, incentive, honor and recognition-based program for all LGUs, and is a continuing commitment for LGUs to continually progress and improve their performance.”

Before awarding the SGLG, the DILG also evaluates other areas of local governance such as Disaster Preparedness, Social Protection, Peace and Order, Business Friendliness and Competitiveness and its Tourism, Culture and Arts.

“Indeed, hard work and perseverance pay off. This is one big step towards ensuring excellence in local governance and showing each Batang Maynila that its local government is truly matino, mahusay at maaasahan [disciplined, excellent, and reliable],” DILG Manila Field Office director Atty. Rolynne Javier said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Local Government Month po ngayong October and this certification is a proof that a Local Government Unit can do better every day, especially with leaders whose vision is to make the city a great one,” she added.

JPV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>