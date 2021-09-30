Manila lists 33,000 minors for Covid-19 jabs

MANILA has listed more than 33,000 minors, aged 12 to 17, for the expected rollout of anti-coronavirus vaccinations for the country’s general population.

Data released by the city’s public information yielded a total of 33,923 registrants from Sept. 5 to 28, 2021.

“Manila is ready. In real time we can vaccinate the kids in our city,” local chief executive Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said during the city’s council meeting on Tuesday.

The mayor further said that the city has a stockpile of Pfizer and Moderna jabs – the brands given the stamp of approval to be administered to the minors.

The Department of Health (DoH) had said inoculation among the younger demographic will start for those with comorbidities, similar to those under the A3 priority group.

Expansion beyond this group will follow once adequate coverage of the A2 priority group or senior citizens, has been achieved nationwide and vaccine supply becomes sufficient to include children.

Among the guidelines the Health department will impose are ensuring (1) informed consent by the parent /guardian and child prior to vaccination will be obtained; (2) supply availability of Pfizer and Moderna, the only vaccines with emergency use authorization for 12 to 17 years old issued by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration; and more importantly, (3) equitable access to medical clearance by a physician for children with co-morbidities.



“Like what our DoH All Expert Group has always emphasized, even if we have approved the recommendation to vaccinate children with comorbidities, we still have to increase our vaccination coverage among other priority groups, especially our senior citizens. Covid-19 vaccines continue to offer the protection they promised against severe Covid-19 and deaths, but we have to remember to still adhere to the minimum public health standards as we may still get infected or infect others,” DoH Undersecretary Rosario Singh-Vergeire said in a previous advisory. Domagoso called on Manila residents who wish to have their children vaccinated against Covid-19 to register via www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph.