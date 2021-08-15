Manila mayor contracts Covid-19

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Domagoso said that he is symptomatic.

“Nakararamdam ako ng kaunting ubo, kaunting sipon (I have slight cough and colds). Masakit ang aking katawan ngayon (I have body pains),” he said in a statement.

He said that operations in the city will continue.

“Kapit lang. Tuloy ang buhay. Tuloy pa rin ang gobyerno sa Maynila. Umasa tayo, magtiwala tayo sa Diyos, makararaos din tayo (Have faith. Life must go on. The city government will continue to function. Let’s have faith in God, we will overcome this),” the mayor said.

Vice Mayor Maria Sheilah “Honey” Lacuna tested positive for Covid-19 on August 8.