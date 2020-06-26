Manila mayor opens city’s first swab testing lab

THE Manila City Government on Friday formally opened its first swab testing laboratory for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Sta. Ana Hospital.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the ribbon cutting ceremony on the facility, which uses reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmatory testing.

“This [is] another good news for the people of Manila. This facility will lower the cost of testing because we need not rely on other institutions for testing,” said Domagoso in a speech.

The Department of Health (DoH) approved the certification of the facility on Thursday.

Domagoso said that the laboratory could handle about 200 RT-PCR tests a day.

The city’s health department said Manila was now capable of processing 350 swab tests a day: 200 from the newly-licensed laboratory, and 150 through the city’s partnership with other hospitals.

This could yield 2,450 tests a week.