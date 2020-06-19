Manila mulls help desk for senior citizens

THE Manila City Government plans to launch a call center help desk for the Office of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA).

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said that the call center would be launched a few days from now.

“This is based from the suggestions of the netizens, which I have adopted,” said Domagoso in a social media address on Friday midnight. “We already set-up a help desk hotline, and we might launch this a few days from now.”

About 120,000 qualified senior citizens in the city will receive their PayMaya cards in October.

Senior citizens receive P500 a month based on an ordinance signed by Domagoso in 2019.

Aside from this, the city has also bolstered its online services for doing transactions for residents, including the elderly.

Go! Manila App’s features include the city’s real property and business tax payments; payment of bills for government and private entities; and an “e-wallet” for loading, payment, sending and receiving of funds.

Domagoso said these solutions were meant to reduce physical contact to stem the coronavirus disease infection.