Manila opens new quarantine center to prepare for possible virus ‘2nd wave’

MANILA, Philippines — Manila government on Wednesday launched its 13th quarantine facility at the San Andres Sports Complex to increase their health care capacity in case of a new wave of coronavirus disease cases.

“This is our preparation, in our small, little way, to continue to strengthen our load capacity na kung sakali, huwag naman sana, mangyari sa atin iyong nangyari sa most portion of Europe, na nagkaroon ng second wave,” Manila Mayor Isko Moreno told reporters at the opening of the quarantine facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is our preparation, in our own small, little way, to continue to strengthen our load capacity, if ever, a second wave of infections happen in the city like what happened in the most portion of Europe.)

“Inaabatan namin iyong posibleng hindi magandang mangyari sa December o Enero so kung dumating iyon, at huwag naman sana, at least kahit papaano yung Maynila may espasyo,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

(We are preparing for the worst scenario in December and January so if that happens, and we hope not, at least Manila has space for patients.)

The sports complex at Malate, Manila has 54 COVID-19 beds with toilet, Wi-Fi and electric fan, which were established by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Moreno said.

On the bed occupancy rate for COVID-19 facilities in Manila, Moreno said they have 68 percent bed occupancy rate in quarantine facilities while 33 percent occupancy rate for COVID-19 beds in city hospitals.

As of Oct. 20, Manila’s COVID-19 monitoring recorded a total of 18,963 confirmed cases with 557 deaths and 17,817 recoveries.

EDV

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>