Manila orphanage appeals for food, cash amid Covid-19 spike

A woman carries goods inside the Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage and Shelter for the Elderly. The shelter earlier appealed for donations for its wards hit by Covid-19. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN A woman carries goods inside the Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage and Shelter for the Elderly. The shelter earlier appealed for donations for its wards hit by Covid-19. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN A woman carries goods inside the Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage and Shelter for the Elderly. The shelter earlier appealed for donations for its wards hit by Covid-19. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN A woman carries goods inside the Hospicio de San Jose Orphanage and Shelter for the Elderly. The shelter earlier appealed for donations for its wards hit by Covid-19. PHOTO BY RENE H. DILAN

ANOTHER spike or second wave of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) hit Hospicio de San Jose, a Church-run orphanage in Manila, after cases in the facility rose to 81, with the youngest at three years old.

It prompted the institution to appeal for food donations and financial aid to stay afloat and pay for the medicines and other medical expenses of those who contracted the virus.

The historic facility, established in 1810, is home to about 500 people, including abandoned children, elderly and those with special needs.

Since they are not allowed to leave the facility, the center finds it hard to make ends meet and sustain the needs of its residents.

In a statement, the orphanage said that at least two of its residents have severe cases and were admitted to a hospital.

“We were in lockdown last April but we were able to recover from the Covid-19. However, since last week, there have been Covid-19 positive cases again,” said Rose Ann Baño, a student volunteer.

“As of now, the total is 81 cases of which two, a staff and a volunteer, are in the hospital. One of them is confined at the San Juan de Dios Hospital,” she added.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Cash donations can be deposited at BPI M. H. Del Pilar branch account number 8103-0986-62 or Metrobank UN Avenue branch account number 175-3-17550678-1. Donors are asked to send a copy of the deposit slip to the following e-mail address: [email protected] Hospicio de San Jose will issue official receipts.

Hospicio de San Jose may also be contacted through their telephone number: 8734-2366 or check their official website.

In March, 23 Covid cases were recorded in Hospicio de San Jose, prompting the country’s oldest charitable institution to impose a lockdown.

Sr. Maria Ana Evidente, the Provincial Visitatrix of St. Louise de Marillac-Asia, said that after a self-lockdown on March 15, the institution imposed a stricter protocol on April 21 “to mitigate and contain further infection of Covid-19 to its residents and personnel”.