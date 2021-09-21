Manila police disperse anti-Martial Law rally in Mendiola

THE Manila Police on Tuesday dispersed a rally on Mendiola bridge that marked the 49th anniversary of Martial Law.

The protesters urged the public “not to forget the history of atrocities” and their continuous fight for democracy in the country amid the backdrop of the rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and the ongoing exposés on corruption in the government’s pandemic spending flagged by the Commission on Audit (CoA).

Members of the militant group Kilusan scuffle with Manila Police during a protest rally at historic Mendiola Bridge near the Malacañang Palace in Manila, on 21 September 2021, in time for the 49th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by former President Ferdinand Marcos. In a statement, the Kilusan group said that they remember Martial Rule as an era of terror with attacks on people’s democratic and sovereign rights; and likewise condemned the present autocratic brand of President Rodrigo Duterte’s governance which is rife with political repression, plunder and astronomical debts. Photo by: Mike Alquinto

The participants wore black and face shields in condemnation of “Duterte’s failure” in pandemic initiatives.

The rallyists also held placards with the words “Stop the killings” and “Stand for democracy! Rage against tyranny!”

The police formed a human barricade against the protest groups, blocking their way so that they could not get near Malacañang.

Human rights groups, grassroots activists, and civil society organizations such as In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement (iDEFEND), Karapatan, and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), Sanlakas, Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA), Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), and Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) participated in the protest.

Former President Ferdinand Emmanuel Edralin Marcos declared Martial Law on Sept. 21, 1972 to prevent an alleged threat of a communist takeover. It was lifted on Jan. 17, 1981.



Martial Law was considered the darkest years in post-colonial Philippines, marked by grave and innumerable human rights abuses. The declaration involved extreme military rule, media suppression, and piling up of government debts due to corruption.