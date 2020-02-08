Manila police seize P2.5M worth of fake meds

MANILA, Philippines — Manila police officers seized P2.5 million worth of counterfeit medicines a van in Tondo, Manila, on Friday morning.

Several boxes of Ibuprofen capsules were found inside an Isuzu van on Moriones Street corner Road 10 at 8:45 a.m.

The helpers on board the vehicle failed to provide proper documentation for the boxes of medicine.

The van driver and two helpers were initially flagged down by traffic police for seatbelt violation.

The suspects were identified as 40-year-old driver Randy Diez; Marlon Villadoz, 28; and Ferze Bullandy, 28.

When police officers searched the van, they found the boxes of medicine.

—Nikka G. Valenzuela

