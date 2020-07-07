Manila prosecutor shot dead in Paco

MANILA, Philippines — Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a prosecutor of the Manila Regional Trial Court while traversing Quirino Highway in Paco on Tuesday morning, the Manila Police District (MPD) said.
In an interview with dzBB, Lt. Col. Ariel Caramoan, acting station commander of MPD’s Ermita police station, identified the victim as Jovencio Senados, 62.
Investigators said Senados was traversing along Quirino Highway in his vehicle when the armed men on board a black sports utility vehicle with plate number AVG 8133 opened fire at him at 11:05 a.m.
Caramoan said the MPD is still conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the motive behind the killing and identity the perpetrators.
