A prosecutor of the Manila Regional Trial Court was shot dead on Tuesday, authorities said.

Jovencio Senados, 62,was attacked by unidentified assailants on board a black SUV along Quirino Highway corner Anakbayan Street, Barangay 686 in Paco at 11:05 a.m., according to the Manila Police District-Ermita Police Station 5.

The motive is still under investigation, police said.