Manila restaurants can now offer dine-in service,s but only at 30% capacity

MANILA, Philippines – Restaurants and fast food outlets in Manila have been allowed to accept dine-in customers with the easing of quarantine protocols due to COVID-19, although at a limited capacity 0f 30 percent for now.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said on Monday that this was according to the guidelines passed on by the Department of Trade and Industry through Secretary Ramon Lopez.

“If you have small businesses, like canteens, or if you own food chains or restaurants, you can now open your dine-in services. We are allowing you, based on the guidelines given to us, 30 percent of your dine-in area can be utilized,” Moreno said in a briefing on Monday.

But despite this development, the local executive reminded food stall management and owners to adhere to strict health protocols to avoid local coronavirus transmissions.

Previously, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) clarified that restaurants and food stores operating in areas under a general community quarantine may start offering dine-in services.

“The owners of the restaurants, canteens, we should follow health protocols. Before, we only had a delivery system, now that we are easing quarantine measures, we should always be disciplined,” Moreno said.

Manila, being a cultural hub that caters to various sectors, has a good number of restaurants and food stalls affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

As of now, Manila also has 1,827 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,1151 are still considered active.

Of the cases, 566 coronavirus-infected patients have recovered, while 110 have died. The city still has over 1,000 suspected patients.

According to Moreno, the city government is also looking forward to helping skilled people who can help manufacture washable face masks. He said that they are looking to produce one million reusable face masks at a facility in the Unibersidad de Manila.

“We would not stop thinking of ways to help people have peace of mind. A while ago we officially opened livelihood centers for our fathers and mothers who are skilled in sewing, because we will be making one million washable face masks,” he said.,

