Manila restaurants impose distancing on dine-in customers

MANILA, Philippines — With Manila City Hall now allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers, food establishments are mandated to strictly follow health protocols — such as physical distancing and thermal scanning — to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The dedicated COVID-19 monitoring personnel is key. We communicate with them constantly so they receive information and updates in a timely manner plus efficiency in inspection from our personnel in the field,” City Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundo said in a statement.

The city government allowed dine-in services in line with the guidelines passed on by the Department of Trade and Industry.

As of Tuesday, Manila had 1,854 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,167 are active cases. Of the total number of patients, 577 have recovered and 110 have died.

