Manila restaurants impose distancing on dine-in customers

Manila restaurants impose distancing on dine-in customers

Photo courtesy of the Manila Public Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — With Manila City Hall now allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers, food establishments are mandated to strictly follow health protocols — such as physical distancing and thermal scanning — to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Photo courtesy of the Manila Public Information Office

“The dedicated COVID-19 monitoring personnel is key. We communicate with them constantly so they receive information and updates in a timely manner plus efficiency in inspection from our personnel in the field,” City Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundo said in a statement.

Photo courtesy of the Manila Public Information Office

The city government allowed dine-in services in line with the guidelines passed on by the Department of Trade and Industry.

As of Tuesday, Manila had 1,854 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,167 are active cases. Of the total number of patients, 577 have recovered and 110 have died.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

