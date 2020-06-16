Manila restaurants impose distancing on dine-in customers

MANILA, Philippines — With Manila City Hall now allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers, food establishments are mandated to strictly follow health protocols — such as physical distancing and thermal scanning — to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“The dedicated COVID-19 monitoring personnel is key. We communicate with them constantly so they receive information and updates in a timely manner plus efficiency in inspection from our personnel in the field,” City Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundo said in a statement.
The city government allowed dine-in services in line with the guidelines passed on by the Department of Trade and Industry.
As of Tuesday, Manila had 1,854 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,167 are active cases. Of the total number of patients, 577 have recovered and 110 have died.
FEATURED STORIES
/atm
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.