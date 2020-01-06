Manila suspends classes, gov’t work on Jan. 9 for Traslacion 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Manila has suspended its work and classes in both private and public schools on Thursday, January 9 to make way for the celebration of the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Manila Public Information Office announced the suspension of classes in all levels in both private and public schools in the city.

Work in all departments, offices, and bureaus under the Manila city government was likewise suspended.

However, those involved in the preparations of the secular event will still have to report for work.

“The [suspension] order does not cover city government offices involved in maintaining peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction and management as well as sanitation,” the announcement read.

NEWS ALERT: Manila suspends classes on January 9 for Traslacion 2020Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso… Posted by Manila Public Information Office on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the suspension of work national government offices and private firms is up to their respective managements, the Manila government said.

The Traslacion or the procession of the life-size image of the Black Nazarene from the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park to the Quiapo Church is the highlight of the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

