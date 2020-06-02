Manila suspends VFA termination  

Trending Now

THE Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin made the announcement late Tuesday on social media.

The US embassy in Manila immediately confirmed the report.

“On June 1, the government of the Philippines notified the US Embassy in the Philippines of its decision to suspend termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement,” it said in a statement.

“The United States welcomes the Philippine government’s decision. Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” the embassy said.

