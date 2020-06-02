Manila suspends VFA termination  

I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that. The Note is self-explanatory and does not require comment except from me. The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the President’s instruction. pic.twitter.com/BXqzyNpOty — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) June 2, 2020

THE Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin made the announcement late Tuesday on social media.

The US embassy in Manila immediately confirmed the report.

“On June 1, the government of the Philippines notified the US Embassy in the Philippines of its decision to suspend termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement,” it said in a statement.

“The United States welcomes the Philippine government’s decision. Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries, and we look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines,” the embassy said.