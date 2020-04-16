Manila tracks down seniors who didn’t get social aid, says Isko Moreno

MANILA, Philippines – Manila’s local government is now tracking down senior citizens in Manila who have yet to receive social aid from the local government, Mayor Isko Moreno assured the public on Thursday.

Moreno explained during his briefing which was streamed on Facebook that they have distributed senior citizen identification cards that also act as debit cards that beneficiaries can use to access social aid amid lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he noted that the cellphone numbers of at least 120 recipients — which were connected to their debit cards through an online payment application — were either changed or were inactive, thus preventing the local government from transferring the funds to them.

“Ito pong senior citizen card niyo […] debit card po siya. Nandito na po ‘yong P1,500 niyo, please, magamit niyo na. Ngayon sa 9,120, meron pong tumalbog na 120 individuals,” Moreno said.

“Ano pong ibig sabihin nyan? Mga lolo’t lola ko, kaya mahalaga na ‘yong binigay niyong cellphone number ay iingatan ninyo, ‘wag ho kayong nagpapalit ng cellphone number kasi […] hindi po active ‘yong cellphone number na nasa inyo, kaakibat noong card,” he added.

Moreno reminded senior citizens to use the numbers that were connected to the debit cards, because the aid would not be uploaded if the numbers are still inactive.

Meanwhile, he explained that other senior citizens have not received their ID and debit cards because distribution was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bakit kayo walang card? Habang tayo’y nagdidistribute ng card para sa lahat ng senior citizen, tumama po ang krisis na ito, ang COVID-19. Kaya nahinto ‘yong pagdistribute ng card. Pero humigit kumulang na po 80,000 sana ang mabibigyan ng card,” Moreno said.

“May awa ang Diyos, hayaan niyo ngayong gabi kami ay nagpaplano, bukas ay ipapaalam namin sa inyo kung anong way, anong paraan ang aming maiisip para abutin namin kayo. Let me find ways how to reach you during these times,” he vowed.

Manila has implemented various projects that has earned the praise of people inside and outside the city. Recently, Moreno said that they are allocating three kilograms of rice per household in Manila, aside from providing P1,000 financial aid outside of the national government’s social amelioration program.

As of Thursday, Manila, the whole Luzon and other areas are still under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health said that the country now has 5,660 COVID-19 patients, 362 of which have died while at least 435 recovered from the disease.

Worldwide, over 2.06 million individuals have been infected, while 134,216 have died from the disease and 513,820 have recovered from it.

Edited by JPV

