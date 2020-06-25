Manila turns over 10K face masks to 30 barangays

MANILA, Philippines – Over 10,000 face masks from Manila City’s livelihood program have been turned over to 30 barangays in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city government said on Thursday.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the program, which hired jobless seamstresses and tailors, aims to produce over 1 million face masks for his constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will try to reach as many as possible. When we produce, we deliver. So may trabaho na, may proteksyon pa sa baranggay natin. (Not only were we able to provide jobs but also protection for our barangays),” the mayor said in a statement.

Sewers and tailors hired under the livelihood program will earn up to P2,000 daily depending on the number of face masks produced, according to Public Employment Service Office chief Fernan Bermejo.

FEATURED STORIES

Currently, the program was able to hire 50 sewers and 10 master cutters and has produced more than 15,000 face masks as of June 25. (Jim Mendoza, Trainee)

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ