Manila, Valenzuela extend real estate tax deadline

The deadline for payment of real estate tax in the cities of Manila and Valenzuela has been extended while penalties have been waived due to the monthlong Luzon lockdown, which restricts taxpayers from going outside their homes.

Valenzuela City council has passed three ordinances, one of which moves the deadline of first-quarter “amilyar” or real estate tax from March 31 to April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The payment for the transfer of tax has also been extended to April 30.

In the City of Manila, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said the city council passed an ordinance extending the payment deadline of the first and second quarterly installment of property taxes.

FEATURED STORIES

Business taxes can also be settled until June 30. —Nikka G. Valenzuela

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ