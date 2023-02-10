Manila Water announces February 2023 desludging schedule

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water bares the February desludging schedule for its customers in the East Zone of Metro Manila and Rizal Province.

The water and wastewater concessionaire also advises its customers to coordinate with their respective barangay offices for the exact schedule of this service with no added cost.

Rizal Province residents in barangays Mahabang Parang in Angono; Mahabang Parang, Binangonan; and Batingan, Binangonan should expect desludging tankers in their communities this month.

Desludging trucks will also roll out in Marikina Heights this February.

Quezon City residents of barangays Tandang Sora, Krus na Ligas, Pasong Tamo, UP Campus, Kamuning, Batis, and Roxas District can also avail of the same service this February.

In Pateros, barangays Tabacalera and Magtanggol are advised to clear obstructions to their septic tank covers in preparation for desludging this month.

Desludging tankers will also be positioned at barangays 765, 767, 775, 790,791, 796, and 798 in the City of Manila, and Bagong Ilog in Pasig City.

Manila Water Communication Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla underscores the importance of their customers’ cooperation and reminds them to avail of this service if their barangay is scheduled for desludging since this service is only done in a cycle of every five years. Otherwise, they will have to pay for the service if they decide to avail of the desludging service outside of the schedule.

“We are thankful for the overall participation and cooperation of our customers and barangay officials who are availing of our desludging services. We cannot overemphasize the importance of desludging in protecting our environment as well as promoting sanitation within the homes. Regular desludging would prevent clogging of septic vaults that may cause overflow and contaminate groundwater,” Sevilla said.

Manila Water’s desludging service is part of the company’s sustainability efforts in protecting waterways. Waste from the septic tanks undergo proper treatment through the company’s septage treatment plants before discharging to creeks, rivers, and other waterways to avoid pollution.

For inquiries about Manila Water desludging service, customers can call the Consumer Help Desk at 1627.

