Manila Water announces service interruptions for 38,000 households in Mandaluyong, San Juan

MORE than 38,000 households and establishments being served by Manila Water in the cities of Mandaluyong and San Juan will experience service interruptions on September 20 and 21 due to maintenance activities.

In an advisory on Friday, Manila Water said it will undertake maintenance activities along Shaw Blvd. near corner Ideal St. in front of Nissan Shaw, Barangay Addition Hills.

“This will result in temporary water service interruption affecting more than 38,000 households, commercial and business establishments in 14 barangay (villages) in Mandaluyong and San Juan Cities beginning Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021,” it added.

Affected villages in Mandaluyong are Addition Hills, Greenhills, Barangka Drive, Barangka Ibaba, Barangka Ilaya, Barangka Itaas, Highway Hills, Hulo, Malamig, Mauway, Northeast Greenhills, Plainview, Pleasant Hills, and Wack-wack East Greenhills.

Manila Water has advised residents in these villages to store enough water to supply their needs during the interruptions.

Once the service is restored, the water concessionaire told customers to “allow a few minutes for flushing before using the water from their taps.”