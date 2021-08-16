Manila Water aqueduct project nears completion

The P5.5-billion Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 (NBAQ4) project of Manila Water Co. Inc. is nearing completion, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said on Monday.

“The project is expected to be finished in June 2022 as construction of intake tower, outlet tower and downstream network system starts with the pipe-laying works now completed,” the agency said in a statement.

The project entails the construction of a fourth aqueduct from the La Mesa Reservoir to the Balara Treatment Plants (BTP) 1 and 2 to improve the reliability and security of the raw water transmission system.

The NBAQ4 system is composed of a new intake facility at La Mesa, a 1,000-million liter per day (MLD) underground aqueduct, and an outlet facility at BTP.

“Upon completion, the project will also provide emergency redundancy in the event of a failure in any of the existing aqueducts,” it added.

This is the first time the tunnel-boring machine (TBM) technology is utilized for this project in Metro Manila putting in place the 7.30-kilometer long by 3.10-meter diameter pipes underneath Commonwealth Avenue since Jan. 28, 2020.

It has already broken through at the La Mesa Reservoir, more than seven kilometers away from its entry shaft at Balara in Quezon City.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

MWSS Chairman and Officer-in-Charge Administrator Reynaldo Velasco said three existing aqueducts that transmit water to the Balara treatment facility are beyond the 50 years service life for concrete structures having been built in 1929, 1956 and 1968.

The existing aqueduct system continuously transmits 1,600 MLD of raw water to BTP.

MWSS said it has laid down the foundation for a roadmap for water security to ensure that the delivery of water will satisfy projected demand.

“Part of the agency’s landmark achievements is coming up with interim and long-term water source projects to approximate at least 4,000 million liters per day in the next 10 or 25 or, hopefully, 50 years,” said Velasco.

There has been an 8.41 percent increase in the population being served by MWSS from 2016 to 2020 translating to 1,317 million more customers.

Manila Water’s partners in this project are Arup as the project management consultant, and Novabala joint venture, the project’s design and build contractor composed of CMC di Ravenna (Italy), First Balfour Inc. (Philippines), and Chun Wo Engineering (Hong Kong).