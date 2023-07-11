Manila Water Foundation activates waves of support for affected communities around Mayon Volcano

The effusive eruption of Mayon Volcano has placed the community under Alert Level 3, affecting almost 6,000 families or more than 20,000 individuals. Water, food supply and hygiene products are crucial in evacuation centers around the affected municipalities of Albay.

Manila Water Foundation, with its valued partners, heated up support through its program, Agapay : WASH in Emergencies. On June 30, Manila Water Foundation along with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) and the League of Corporate Foundations’ (LCF) Committee on Disaster Resilience members PhilSeven Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities Philippines handed over donations for the displaced families.

To support the health and well-being of families, Manila Water Foundation with P&G Philippines donated 3,000 bars of soap to Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (APSEMO). Meanwhile, 1,000 units of 5-gallon Healthy & Pure purified drinking water were handed over to the Municipality of Daraga, Albay to keep the evacuees and first responders hydrated.

In his message, Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman said: “Taos puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa Manila Water Foundation sa pagtulong sa Albay especially for giving the most important resource – clean, drinking water.” He also added that the donations will calm the fear of the families who are greatly affected by Mayon’s unrest.

P&G Philippines complemented the support by providing product donations including 115 boxes of Rejoice shampoo and 25 sacks of Ariel laundry detergent to bring the comforts of home for the affected families.

Raising its alert to help

More donations flowed as Manila Water Foundation and Manila Water Company blended support with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Corporate Office in response to the request of Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda.

For the benefit of displaced families, 1,500 bars of soap, 50 boxes of shampoo, 10 sacks of laundry detergent, and 1,000 units of 5-gallons of potable water were handed over to Rep. Salceda’s office.

Rep. Salceda expressed his gratitude for the water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance given by all partners for evacuees in his community. “WASH facilities are essential to maintaining human dignity in evacuation centers, and human dignity is central to our culture in Albay. So, we are very grateful for the unhesitating response to our call for help,” he stated.

In a message, MWF Executive Director Reginald Andal said “We thank the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Albay, Armed Forced of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Manila Water Business Continuity Department for their unwavering support in the deployment of the much-needed support for the Albayanons. Dios mabalos po!”

