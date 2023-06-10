Manila Water Foundation brings WASH advocacy to Bulacan, Pangasinan, and Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Water Foundation (MWF) recently spearheaded a series of collaborative initiatives to implement water access, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects in multiple provinces across the Philippines, with the help of Manila Water Non-East Zone subsidiaries and other partners in the private sector.

In Mandaue City, Cebu, Manila Water Foundation, in conjunction with Cebu Water, delivered refrigerated drinking fountains, hygiene kits, and conducted a hygiene education session at Cesar M. Cabahug Elementary School and Basak Elementary School. The event was supported by JCI QC Capitol and JCI Womandaue, benefitting nearly 5,000 students, teachers, and staff with access to clean drinking water on campus.

In Bulacan province, Manila Water Foundation collaborated with Bulakan Water to inaugurate a multi-faucet hygiene facility at Sta. Ana Elementary School in Bulakan, Bulacan, benefitting over 300 students and teachers.

The ceremony was attended by Jezreel Tolentino, Technical Operations Manager of Bulakan Water, and Aika Sanchez, Vice Mayor of Bulakan, Bulacan, along with municipal councilors Archie San Jose, Benjo Cruz Jr., and Marbin Garcia.

As part of Manila Water Foundation’s efforts to promote hygiene practices and prevent communicable diseases, a hygiene education session was conducted for students, accompanied by the provision of hygiene supplies and info-education materials to the school. These initiatives were carried out under MWF’s Lingap Eskwela program, which supports the WASH in Schools (WinS) program of the Department of Education.

In Pangasinan, Manila Water Foundation partnered with Calasiao Water to facilitate subsidized new water service connections (NWSC) for 132 low-income families, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. Residents from Barangays Macabito, Doyong, Nagsaing, Buenlag, Ambuetel, Songkoy, Mancup, Longos, Dinalaoan, Lumbang, Nalsian, San Miguel, Malabago, Poblacion West, and San Vicente were among the beneficiaries.

The turnover ceremony was attended by Allan Aquino, Operations Manager of Calasiao Water, Kevin Roy Macanlalay, Mayor of Calasiao, Nestor Gabrillo, Vice Mayor of Calasiao, and the Barangay Chairpersons from all 15 barangays.

As part of the Ahon Tubig program for Calasiao beneficiaries, MWF subsidized 65% of the application fee for new water service connections with Calasiao Water. Beneficiaries now only need to pay P2,000 for the application fee and installation, reducing the cost from P5,700.

Additionally, portable handwashing devices known as Lixil SATO Taps were distributed to partner families to ensure households have access to convenient handwashing points, promoting their health and well-being.

Manila Water Foundation continues to champion WASH initiatives, working towards improving water access, sanitation, and hygiene practices in various regions, with the goal of creating healthier and more sustainable communities throughout the Philippines.

