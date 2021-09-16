Manila Water, Maynilad told to defer suspension activities in areas under ‘granular lockdown’

THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS RO) directed the Manila Water Co. Inc. and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. to suspend all service disconnection activities in areas under “Alert Level 5 or granular lockdown”.

In a statement on Thursday, MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Lester Ty said the suspension will take effect “until such time that the Alert Level 5 or granular lockdown has been lifted.”

“In this critical time when public health relies on access to clean, safe, and sufficient water supply, the concessionaires have also been directed to ensure water supply availability within their service areas,” said Ty.

“Meanwhile, the MWSS RO enjoins the public to conserve water by using this scarce resource responsibly and intelligently,” he added.

For areas not under Alert Level 5 or Granular Lockdown, the MWSS RO encourages Manila Water and Maynilad customers to settle their Statements of Account (SOAs) in order to ensure continuity of services.

The MWSS RO previously directed water concessionaires to provide economic relief and consideration for customers during the pandemic.

Ty said customers who are not able to settle their water bills may contact their service provider for flexible payment terms.