Manila Water prepares facilities for typhoon season

MANILA, Philippines — Months before the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the start of the rainy season this month, Manila Water has already carried out measures to ensure its facilities are able to continue operating even with heavy rains, flooding and power outages that come with the monsoon season.

Manila Water has undertaken preparatory steps at its three major water treatment plants in Quezon City to minimize disruptions to production in the event of strong typhoons. Each facility is equipped with generator sets to ensure uninterrupted operations during power outages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the placement of sandbags and dewatering pumps has been implemented to address potential flooding. Manila Water’s water treatment plant personnel adhere to a strict protocol, which includes securing system backups, fuel, batteries, medical and first aid supplies, as well as food and other emergency items.

Regular maintenance and preventive measures have been conducted on the existing 48 water pumping stations and 41 reservoirs to prevent any downtime.

FEATURED STORIES

Presently, Manila Water has established eight emergency reservoirs in Metro Manila’s East Zone to supply potable water to evacuation centers and enhance water provision during typhoons and other disasters.

These emergency reservoirs are strategically located at Amoranto Stadium, Pinyahan Elementary School, Project 6 Elementary School, Quirino Elementary School, and Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Additionally, emergency reservoirs have been set up at Cainta Elementary School in Barangay San Roque, Cainta; Mayamot Elementary School in Antipolo City; and San Juan Elementary School in San Juan.

To bolster its response capabilities during disaster scenarios, Manila Water has augmented its mobility through the deployment of emergency vehicles.

The water company’s emergency fleet comprises four mobile treatment plants, a mobile stage, a mobile command center, a mobile toilet, a mobile sleeping quarter, an amphibious vehicle, a tractor head, six 4×4 rescue vehicles, an ambulance, an all-terrain vehicle, a jet ski, three speed boats, and five folding boats.

In addition, Manila Water has conducted testing and maintenance on its wastewater and sewerage systems to ensure efficient sewer and sanitation services for its 7.6 million customers in the East Zone of Metro Manila and parts of Rizal.

The company has prioritized the optimization and flood-resilience of its 22 sewage pumping stations, 46 sewage lift stations, and 27 wastewater treatment facilities, many of which are located near or along riverbanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Manila Water continues to work closely with the MWSS to ensure that capital expenditure projects are on track and will be completed as scheduled to sustain the 24/7 water and sanitation services even during the rainy season,” Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla said.

RELATED STORY:

Manila Water customers assured of 24/7 supply

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>