Manila’s Tondo district lockdown set from Sunday until Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — The 48-hour hard lockdown in Manila’s Tondo District 1 will be from Sunday, May 3, until Tuesday next week, May 5, according to the Manila Police District (MPD).

“Itong District 1 ng Tondo ay isasailalim namin sa hard lockdown mula alas-singko ng madaling araw May 3 hanggang May 5 (The District 1 of Tondo will be placed under hard lockdown from 5 a.m. of May 3 until [5 a.m.] May 5),” MPD director Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda said in an interview with dzMM on Thursday.

He said some 803 personnel from the MPD and 150 officers from the Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield will be deployed to enforce lockdown in the district.

Violators will be brought to a holding area, where they will be made to watch an educational video about the dangers of the coronavirus disease, according to Miranda.

“Corresponding punishment or corresponding laws will be slapped on them,” he added.

Local authorities have identified nine holding areas where erring residents will be detained. Miranda said the violators, however, will be released later as there is no sufficient facility to detain them for a long time.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso earlier said the district will be placed under a hard lockdown amid consistent quarantine violations of residents and the rise of COVID-19 cases in the district.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Manila has recorded 669 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 61 have died while 90 have recovered.

With 83 active cases, Tondo District 1 has the second-highest COVID-19 cases among all districts in Manila, next to Sampaloc. Twelve residents there have died and seven have recovered from the illness.

