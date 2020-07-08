“Manny Pacquiao’s son Michael breaks internet with rapping skills”

Manny Pacquiao’s son Michael took the internet by storm with his rapping skills.

One of Senator and boxing champ Manny Pacquiao’s sons, Michael, took the internet by storm after showcasing his rap skills through the release of his friend’s song called “Pac-Man.”

[embedded content]

Michael, who released the song with his friend Michael Bars, earned praises left and right on social media — eventually bringing him to the top spot of Twitter Philippines’ top trending topics on Wednesday morning, July 8.

The netizen wrote: “This doesn’t sound like any generic filipino rap music but I’m here fo it. When Manny Pacquiao punches fast but Michael Pacquiao can raps supa fast. Lodi.”

This doesn’t sound like any generic filipino rap music but I’m here fo it. When Manny Pacquiao punches fast but Michael Pacquiao can raps supa fast. Lodi 🔥👌 You can visit his YT channel here > https://t.co/4QbKKtRALa pic.twitter.com/gX5absDIaR — Jon Burn 🔥 (@ughburn) July 7, 2020

“Michael Pacquiao is spittin’ flames,” another netizen wrote.

But Michael isn’t only gifted with rap skills as he can actually sing. In fact, he released three songs this year alone. Check out some of his original tracks — including his latest solo release titled “Only You” — below:

Michael Pacquiao is the second of Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao’s five children. His siblings are Emmanuel, Mary Divine, Queen Elizabeth, and Israel.