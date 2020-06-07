“Manolo Pedrosa finishes reading 41 books during quarantine”

Former PBB All In housemate Manolo Pedrosa shares his journey to getting through home quarantine.

After joining Pinoy Big Brother: All In in 2014, Manolo Pedrosa has continued his showbiz journey through acting. But when the country was put on ECQ last March, the 22-year-old former housemate turned to books in order to keep his mind productive. In his Instagram post last June 6, Manolo reveals that he was already gone through 41 books since the quarantine period started. He also shared the process he went through in order to keep his mind and soul at ease during times of pandemic.

He wrote,

“CRAZY! I was able to read 41 books since the start of this quarantine!⠀

This quarantine too has been crazy; I know this has been tough on all of us—so I just want to share my journey in a wholesome way—Let’s begin.⠀

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” -Viktor E. Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning⠀

1. Mindset: I didn’t want to get bogged down in this quarantine but alas, I can’t do anything about it, I’m stuck at home! What I can do is change my perception; create purpose—this is an opportunity to work on myself and my goals—so how did I?⠀

2. Systems: A process of organizing your day by instilling desired habits at specific time blocks—this can help make it automatic to do—with the quarantine, we are virtually living in repetitive days; such environment’s conducive for systems.⠀

3. Contentment: With the restrictions of quarantine—for example, I couldn’t go to the gym which is my #1 passion—I accepted that and learned to be creative on how I can still train effectively; I realized you could get away without requiring much—I was even able to build muscle! (Only thing I can’t be content with is a lack of a haircut.)⠀

4. Solitude: As an introvert, solitude is familiar territory but it is still a challenge especially in the quarantine; self-communication is an underrated skill—You got to master yourself first before anything else; I daresay solitude is meta for personal growth.⠀

5. Deep work: Distraction-free bouts of intense focus; being fully committed to the task at hand—to do this, I had my phone off majority of the time which means not much social media. (I know but it has just been bad news.) With enough practice, you can enter the flow state, and then you’ll be wondering where all the time went actually enjoying your newfound habits.⠀

Okay, there’s definitely more to be said here but then the post would go on forever lmao. I’ll definitely continue doing these as we transition to our new normal.⠀

What have you gained this quarantine?

Stay safe everyone, never stop learning!”